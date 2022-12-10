OneRare and Cornitos: Bringing the Magic of Cornitos to the Foodverse

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Cornitos is a leader in the Snack category and has always strived to give its fans and patrons the best experience, whether in branding or the first bite. Now, Cornitos is entering the world of Web3 and Blockchain and launching their first-ever NFTs in the OneRare Kitchen. Cornitos will launch their signature Nachos, Crusties, Tacos and more as NFTs in the first drop-coming on 13 and 14 December. The artworks are custom-designed by OneRare artists and celebrate the fun nature of the brand offering. These NFTs can be used to cook up signature Cornitos recipes and power up their foodtrucks. As we go along, OneRare will work closely with the Cornitos team to bring more immersive experiences for snack lovers worldwide.

With their NFT Launch, Cornitos steps into the new and exciting world of blockchain - leveraging this new-gen tech to reach their audience and discover global markets. Cornitos is a beloved snack for all ages, and this move allows the brand to lead the way for FMCG brands to explore Web3. NFTs are a gamechanger for the global food and beverage industry and Cornitos will be using this first-mover advantage to explore the power of NFTs for loyalty programs, subscription models, virtual experiences and much more. Ms.Anuj Arora, Marketing & Strategy Lead, Greendot Health Foods Ltd., said, “Cornitos has always been at the forefront of revolutionising the snacking category, and we are excited to lead the way for Indian brands into the Foodverse. OneRare is building the future, and we are thrilled to take our first steps intb o the world of NFTs that allow our patrons to discover our product range in an entirely new manner. Web3 is the future of business, and we can’t wait to see how Snack NFTs interact with global consumers.” Ms.Supreet Raju, Co-founder, comments, ''We are thrilled to collaborate with Cornitos and bring everyone’s favourite snack into the Foodverse. Cornitos has always been on top of party shopping lists and we are very excited to bring their range to kickstart the party for Web3 Foodies!'' Cornitos is one of the most popular snacks for the tech-savvy generation that we see embracing Web3 and this collaboration allows us to bring two beautiful concepts together - food and technology. We are inviting Cornitos fans to the foodverse to experience their favourite brand in an all-new way. Integrating Cornitos with our NFTs help us make our game exciting for foodies and create possibilities for real-world utilities.

