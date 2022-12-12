Left Menu

Tata Motors to explore partial divestment possibility of its arm through IPO

Tata Motors on Monday said it would explore the possibility of partial divestment of its holding in subsidiary Tata Technologies Ltd through an initial public offering route.In a regulatory filing, Tata Motors said the IPO Committee of the company, which met on December 12, 2022 has accorded its in-principle approval for such a step.However, the IPO would be subject to market conditions, applicable approvals, regulatory clearances, including observations from the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and certain other considerations, it added.Tata Technologies is a global engineering and product development digital services firm.

Tata Motors to explore partial divestment possibility of its arm through IPO
