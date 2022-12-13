Left Menu

Cyprus watchdog to extend FTX EU licence suspension

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 19:30 IST
Cyprus's securities regulator plans to extend the suspension of the licence of FTX EU and will meet to discuss the matter next week, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"CySEC is taking all the necessary actions to safeguarding the interests of investors of FTX EU and is working closely with the administrator in the U.S. under chapter 11," the said in a written comment to Reuters.

The Cypriot regulator suspended the licence of FTX EU on Nov. 11, just before the cryptocurrency exchange imploded, seeking bankruptcy protection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

