U.S. Supreme Court to hear dispute case over Slack's direct stock listing

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 20:08 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a bid by Slack Technologies Inc, part of Salesforce Inc, to avoid a lawsuit accusing the workplace communication software company of misstatements in its 2019 direct listing - an alternative to an initial public offering.

The justices took up San Francisco-based Slack's appeal of a lower court's ruling last year that an investor named Fiyyaz Pirani can pursue a class action lawsuit against the company and its executives without proving that the shares he bought in Slack's direct listing were registered, rather than unregistered.

