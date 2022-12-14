Left Menu

Airtel launches 5G services in Lucknow

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-12-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 13:15 IST
Airtel launches 5G services in Lucknow
Representative Image. Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) has launched its cutting-edge 5G Plus services in Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh. The services will be available in a phased manner and customers will be able to enjoy a high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network on existing data plans until roll-out is complete, the company said on Wednesday.

The Airtel 5G Plus services are currently operational at Gomti Nagar, Hazratganj, Aliganj, Aishbag, Rajajipuram, Aminabad, Jankipuram, Alambagh and Vikas Nagar and a few other select locations.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Lucknow. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," said Sovan Mukherjee, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Uttar Pradesh.

Airtel 5G Plus promises to offer massive speeds, the best voice experience, will work on all 5G smartphones and be kinder to the environment. It will allow superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022