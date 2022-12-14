Airtel launches 5G services in Lucknow

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) has launched its cutting-edge 5G Plus services in Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh. The services will be available in a phased manner and customers will be able to enjoy a high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network on existing data plans until roll-out is complete, the company said on Wednesday.

The Airtel 5G Plus services are currently operational at Gomti Nagar, Hazratganj, Aliganj, Aishbag, Rajajipuram, Aminabad, Jankipuram, Alambagh and Vikas Nagar and a few other select locations.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Lucknow. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," said Sovan Mukherjee, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Uttar Pradesh.

Airtel 5G Plus promises to offer massive speeds, the best voice experience, will work on all 5G smartphones and be kinder to the environment. It will allow superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.