Left Menu

Airtel launches 5G services in Lucknow

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced the launch of its cutting-edge 5G services here.Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-12-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 13:33 IST
Airtel launches 5G services in Lucknow
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced the launch of its cutting-edge 5G services here.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout. Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy a high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread, according to a press statement. ''Currently operational at Gomti Nagar, Hazratganj, Aliganj, Aishbagh, Rajajipuram, Aminabad, Jankipuram, Alambagh and Vikas Nagar and a few other select locations, Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time,'' said Sovan Mukherjee, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Uttar Pradesh.

Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast networks and enjoy speed up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds, he added.

''The upgraded network will allow superfast access to high definition video streaming, gaming, instant uploading of photos along with revolutionising technical changes in education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics,'' Mukherjee said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022