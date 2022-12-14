Swedish inflation picks up again in November in worry for Riksbank

Inflation in Sweden picked up in November, data from the Statistics Office showed on Wednesday, casting a shadow over the central bank's plans to slow the pace of rate hikes in the coming months.

Central banks around the world have jacked up interest rates over the last year amid soaring prices. But policymakers have started to express hope that prices have just about peaked. The Riksbank raised borrowing costs by three-quarters of a percentage point in November taking the policy rate to 2.50% and said it expected to raise rates a bit more, forecasting a peak at around 2.8% early next year.

But with inflation still a worry, the central bank may be forced to be a bit more aggressive. "Our forecast is a 25bp (basis point) rate hike in February, but the case for a 50bp is getting stronger," Nordea economist Torbjorn Isaksson said in a note.

Headline inflation was 9.5% compared to November 2021, after a 9.3% annual reading in October. Compared with October, prices rose 0.7%. Excluding volatile energy prices, inflation was 8.0% on the year and 0.2% on the month.

The Statistics Office said higher electricity prices, food and services costs were behind the increase. Headline inflation was in line with analysts' forecasts. Underlying inflation had been seen at 8.1% and 0.3% respectively.

The Riksbank had forecast headline inflation of 8.8% and underlying inflation of 8.1%. Higher rates will be bad news for household already struggling with the cost of living crisis that has seen food costs, for example, rise around 15% this year.

But the Riksbank is determined to prevent higher prices spilling over into wages and creating a feedback loop even if the economy looks to be heading into a recession. "If the Riksbank really is serious about getting down inflation to 2% before the end of 2023, the board needs to hurry up with rate hikes," Lars Kristian Feste, head of fixed income at Ohman Funds said. "The forecast from November with a peak at 2.84% has to be revised up to at least 3.5%."

Uncertainty is high, however. In the United States, inflation looks like it is slowing and the Federal Reserve is expected to moderate the pace of rate hikes later on Wednesday.

The European Central Bank will take its next policy decision on Thursday, while December inflation figures are due before the Riksbank's next rate decision on Feb. 9.

