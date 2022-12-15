Reliance launches FMCG brand 'Independence' in Gujarat; plans national rollout

Reliance Retail on Thursday announced the launch of its consumer packaged goods brand 'Independence' in Gujarat, with plans for national rollout as part of its ambition in the FMCG segment.

The brand has been launched by Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, the FMCG arm and subsidiary of the country's leading retailing firm Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL).

This comes after RRVL Director Isha Ambani on August 29 announced the launch of its FMCG goods business during the AGM of Reliance Industries.

Under the 'Independence' brand, the company will offer a range of products under several categories, including staples, processed foods and other daily essentials, it said in a statement.

The company also plans to develop Gujarat as a ''go-to-market'' state to create excellence in execution for its FMCG business, as it prepares for a national rollout for the brand, it added.

Isha Ambani said the FMCG brand brings a wide choice of affordable products including edible oils, pulses, grains, packaged foods and other daily need products.

''The brand stands for 'truly Indian solutions for real Indian problems' which is articulated as -- 'Kan Kan Mein Bharat', thereby evoking emotional attachment and instilling a sense of inclusiveness amongst Indians,'' she added.

In the coming months, the company plans to cover FMCG retailers across Gujarat, which will be supported with sampling activities and complemented with outdoor and print, radio and local television advertisements.

Earlier, as part of its entry into the FMCG segment, Reliance had acquired home-grown soft drink brand Campa.

According to some reports, it was also in talks to acquire Garden, Lahori Zeera and Bindu Beverages, among others.

RRVL is the holding company of all the retail businesses under billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries. RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates over 16,500 stores and partners with over 2 million merchants.

It also operates a network of omnichannel businesses through Jio Mart, Ajio, Netmeds, Zivame and other online channels.

In FY22, its consolidated turnover was Rs 1.99 lakh crore.

