QUOTES-U.S. accounting watchdog now able to audit firms in China

The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board on Thursday said it has determined that it has gotten full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time ever. The announcement from the U.S. accounting watchdog removes the risk that around 200 Chinese companies, including Alibaba , could be kicked off U.S. stock exchanges.

The PCAOB said last year said that Chinese authorities had prevented it from completely inspecting and investigating in mainland China and Hong Kong. U.S. lawmakers in 2020 agreed to

legislation that would oust Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges unless they adhere to American auditing standards. COMMENTS:

ART HOGAN, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, B. RILEY FINANCIAL, NEW YORK "The good news is there's some 200 companies that are based in China that actually have US traded ADRs that no longer face the acute threat of being kicked off US exchanges."

"I would certainly say this falls into the category of something that improves relations between U.S. and China" "This falls into the category of a game changing view of Chinese companies because the threat of their delisting seems to have been eliminated. The reticence for investing in Chinese ADRs for an extended period of time has been the fear of the potential for them to be delisted, removing that fear shifts the basis for investing in them back to the fundamentals."

PAUL LEDER, ATTORNEY, MILLER & CHEVALIER, FORMER DIRECTOR OF SEC'S OFFICE OF INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS "This is major win for Erica Williams and the PCAOB."

"Backed up by new legislation, the HFCAA, the PCAOB and the SEC were able to bring the Chinese side to the table and then reach and enforce a great deal for U.S. investors and markets." RICK MECKLER, PARTNER, CHERRY LANE INVESTMENTS, NEW VERNON, NEW JERSEY

"US – China business relations reflect a constant stream of problem solving combined with the emergence of new problems, particularly with respect to technology. The Tik Tok debate could be a new flash point for relationship problems and potential retaliation." "All of this means that it will take significant time for large US money managers to gravitate back to US listed Chinese equities. I would also expect limited future Chinese IPOs in the US without a more meaningful warming in the overall political relationship of the two countries." (Compiled by the Global Finance & Markets Breaking News team)

