TikTok says it will cut staff in Russia -company statement

Social media company TikTok on Friday said it would cut its Russian staff numbers after the company stopped key services for Russian users earlier this year.

Chinese-owned video app TikTok suspended livestreaming and new uploads in Russia after Moscow introduced strict new media censorship following its invasion of Ukraine in February. "We have had to make a number of decisions this year about our service in Russia, which now unfortunately includes reducing our Russia-based workforce," the company said in a statement.

"We will continue to evaluate the evolving circumstances in Russia to determine when we might fully resume our services with safety as our top priority," it said.

