U.S. senator questions Tesla board chair over Musk purchase of Twitter

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 19:46 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren on Monday raised concerns Tesla's board of directors has failed to meet its legal responsibility to protect Tesla in the aftermath of Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter.

"Despite widespread concerns about Mr. Musk's acquisition of Twitter while serving as CEO of Tesla, it remains unclear whether the Tesla board – which has key decision-making authority within the company – is adequately governing the company or if it has established clear rules and policies to address the risks to Tesla posed by Mr. Musk's dual roles," Warren wrote to Tesla board chair Robyn Denholm.

