PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 15:15 IST
Tata Motors migrates dealer management system to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to enhance productivity
Oracle and Tata Motors on Tuesday announced the migration of the automotive company's entire Dealer Management System to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

The move is expected to bolster the operational efficiencies of Tata Motors, with deeper business insights, greater security, increased flexibility, and cost optimisation, according to a statement.

''With the modernisation of its Dealer Management System, the organisation is able to more effectively monitor sales performance and improve collaboration across its dealer network,'' it added.

The Dealer Management System, which serves 60,000 users, supports Tata Motors' pre-sales, sales, and after-sales market touchpoints across all segments of passenger and commercial vehicles.

According to the statement: ''Some of the key benefits include multifold enhancement in data reporting that allows the company to generate many more records per second and faster execution of data integration with OCI.'' Tata Motors dealers are also able to gain access to information in seconds, reducing response time significantly.

Besides, functioning on OCI will enable Tata Motors to scale business operations based on demand, while retaining the flexibility to preserve its infrastructure.

