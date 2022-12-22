Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

Accessibility and convenience are key factors to consider in today's society. For better or worse, everyone wants to have all their needs met in the easiest, most affordable, and most convenient way possible. Entertainment is no exception to this. Statistics show that mobile gaming is not only here to stay but is much more popular, successful, and financially lucrative than many would have ever dared to imagine a few years ago. The mobile gaming market revenue earned between January 1st, 2021 to December 14th, 2021, exceeded 1 billion dollars by income percentage provided mainly by 8 games. Of these games, PUBG Mobile and Honor of Kings were the clear top-performing titles, with each game bringing in 2.8 billion in revenue, with Genshin Impact earning 1. 8 billion from player spending. It is clear from these figures that mobile gaming is a key player in the gaming industry that no developer should ignore.

The reasons for this popularity boost in mobile gaming are myriad and will be discussed and analyzed in detail.

Accessibility

First, it is pivotal to understand that people seek to have as much commodity available within as little space as possible. That is one of the greatest strengths of mobile gaming. Whereas before, videogames could only be played on PCs, home consoles, or especially designed portable gaming devices such as the PlayStation Vita and the Gameboy. Nowadays, however, the gears have shifted and thousands of games are at the disposal of phone users everywhere. No longer is it required to carry multiple devices outside for different tasks. From talking to texting, and even gaming, all these things can be done on one small device: your cell phone. Users may now simply download their favorite games and play comfortably wherever they might be. All they require is a potent phone to run their favorite games, and that's it.

Wide selection of games

The explosion in popularity of mobile games also stems from the wide variety of games available to the public. Millions of people have countless games to try out, from top-ranking games to android casino apps. All gamers must do is search for their favorite game and try it. Some are free-to-play, whereas others need to be directly purchased; there is something for everyone.

Phone users are spoilt for choice as countless developers and publishers such as Riot Games, Activision Blizzard, Sony, Tencent, Sea, and Perfect World are deeply engrossed in the mobile gaming market. This can only mean that annually more and more games are introduced into the market to the pleasure of billions of gamers. It is easy to predict that this development trend is not stopping any time soon and more games are expected to be released as the years go by and mobile technology develops further.

Solving mobile gaming issues

However popular and addictive certain games might be becoming, there are still issues and problems with mobile gaming that need to be addressed. One such example is the small screen and lack of buttons, or that certain phones were not designed with gaming in mind. Therefore, some mobile phones are built with larger screens in mind for gamers and heightened processing power for optimal gaming performance. Also, with its portable Nintendo Switch console and Smart TV technology, companies like Nintendo are helping bridge the gap between consoles and mobile games.

Another drawback certain gamers might find objection to is that many mobile games require a strong internet network for games to work as intended. This, however, is an issue that is getting worked on as we speak through the development of the 5G network. This more potent network will help gamers connect and enjoy their games much better.

The future of mobile looks brighter than ever and investors are thrilled with it. The trend seems to be going upward and not stopping any time soon. What are you waiting for?

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)