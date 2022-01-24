Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Tech advances in the gaming sector improved the way games are created and the overall gaming experience of the users. It's one of the major factors that propelled the popularity of the gaming industry and made it one of the most profitable sectors worldwide.

But, the introduction of new ground-breaking technologies doesn't stop, and there are many new trends that will shape the gaming industry. Below, we will take a look at some of the greatest trends in the gaming industry and their influence.

Mobile Gaming

There is a stark difference in the performance between the first iPhone and the new smartphones that are developed today. Not only do the new smartphones support 5G connectivity and a smooth gaming experience, but they also are compared to portable computers and praised for their high-end performance and features.

Consequently, there is an ever-increasing demand for mobile games. So, the developers have capitalized on the popularity of hyper-casual games which are suitable for non-gamers. Moreover, due to the enhanced capacity of mobile devices, game studios that are famous for their popular video games like Fortnite, Minecraft, Call of Duty, developed mobile versions of their all-time favorite titles. This further proves that the mobile gaming market is expanding rapidly, and it's undergoing rampant development with many mobile games suitable for niche audiences.

In other words, not only can users access an abundance of mobile casino games and online casinos on sites like spinsify.com/uk, but also passionate gamers can seamlessly access their favorite titles from any desktop and mobile device.

Cloud-Based Gaming

Cloud-based gaming is another popular trend that utilizes the advantages of cloud computing. The trend was promoted by tech giants like Amazon with its gaming library Luna, Apple Arcade by Apple, and other famous brands. There are many advantages of this trend for gamers as well as the studios due to the nature of the cloud-based platforms. Users are able to access on-demand their favorite games.

Namely, they are able to play everything from the latest new games to old titles from certain game studios. In order to access the games, they don't need to invest in new equipment or new devices. They just need to pay a monthly fee as the games are streamed directly to the device of the users from a remote server of the provider. It also minimizes the costs of the developers as they can provide a huge array of games to different target audiences.

Crypto Payments

One of the latest trends in 2020-2021 was the enhanced usage of virtual currencies thanks to the great bull run of the crypto market. Cryptocurrencies were accepted as a solid alternative to traditional currencies by many investors and businesses.

In fact, reputable brands like Microsoft, Shopify, Venmo, Bloomberg, and many other businesses accepted crypto transactions on their online platforms. The same trend was also taking off in the gaming market. Namely, crypto transactions were accepted by certain businesses and as a payment method for in-app purchases and upgrades.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)