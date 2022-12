BRIEF-Guggenheim Partners Announces Unexpected Death Of Chief Investment Officer Scott Minerd

Dec 22 (Reuters) -

* GUGGENHEIM PARTNERS ANNOUNCES UNTIMELY AND UNEXPECTED DEATH OF SCOTT MINERD, ONE OF GUGGENHEIM'S MANAGING PARTNERS AND ITS GLOBAL CIO

* GUGGENHEIM PARTNERS - SCOTT MINERD DIED SUDDENLY ON WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON, DECEMBER 21, 2022, FROM A HEART ATTACK DURING HIS REGULAR WORKOUT

