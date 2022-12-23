eDAS bags the Best Automation Solution Provider of the Year award

Eureka Digitisation & Automation Services (eDAS) recognized for its excellence in digital transformation Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 23: Eureka Digitisation& Automation Services (eDAS), a digital automation company, has won the Best Automation Solution Provider of the Year award at the Digital Innovation Summit & Awards 2022 – Future Proofing your Business. The event held in Bengaluru on 15th December recognized the company for its excellence in digital transformation. The award is recognition of eDAS's software solutions that are customized as per the business needs, consulting, and delivering uncompromised quality and secured software solutions. eDAS's product offerings include customized software solutions that help enhance customer experience, sales, data exchange, security, and process-oriented solutions. eDAS is committed to providing the highest quality and secure software solutions that will help organizations to grow and succeed in a global market. Through their team of experienced professionals, they develop innovative solutions to help businesses to achieve their objectives. Their solutions are built to provide a seamless experience for the customers, with an emphasis on user experience and data security. According to the Founder & CEO, AbhinavArora, “At eDAS, our focus is on providing our customers with innovative and secure software solutions that enable them to develop competitive advantages in the market. Our goal is to help our customers succeed in their digital transformation journey. Our team is focused on delivering quality solutions that help our customers succeed”. With its comprehensive suite of digital solutions, eDAS provides businesses with the tools to meet their digital transformation needs. From developing custom software solutions to providing consulting services, EDAS helps its customers navigate the complex digital landscape. eDAS is uniquely positioned to help businesses of all sizes realize their digital transformation goals. The Digital Innovation Summit & Awards 2022 – Future Proofing your Business is an event that brings together the world’s most innovative digital solutions and recognizes their excellence. The event witnessed the participation of more than 100 organizations from different domains.

