Left Menu

Media mogul Michael Bloomberg looking to buy Dow Jones or Washington Post- Axios

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, the owner of Bloomberg L.P., is interested in acquiring either Wall Street Journal parent Dow Jones or the Washington Post, news website Axios reported on Friday, citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter. Such a merger would create a financial data and news giant, further firming up the world's 12th richest man's strong hold on the business and likely allowing his company to sell more Bloomberg Terminals - the main source of its revenue.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 20:24 IST
Media mogul Michael Bloomberg looking to buy Dow Jones or Washington Post- Axios

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, the owner of Bloomberg L.P., is interested in acquiring either Wall Street Journal parent Dow Jones or the Washington Post, news website Axios reported on Friday, citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter.

Such a merger would create a financial data and news giant, further firming up the world's 12th richest man's strong hold on the business and likely allowing his company to sell more Bloomberg Terminals - the main source of its revenue. According to the Axios report, Bloomberg sees News Corp-owned Dow Jones, also the publisher of Barron's and MarketWatch, as the ideal fit but would buy the Post if Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos was interested in selling.

Bloomberg L.P., the Washington Post and Dow Jones did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Shares of News Corp were up 3% in a broadly weaker market.

In October, Rupert Murdoch had started a process that could reunite his media empire, News Corp and Fox Corp, nearly a decade after the companies split. The proposal has, however, met with stern opposition from several shareholders who say a combination on its own would fail to realize the full value of News Corp and have instead suggested a spin-off of the media company's digital real estate business or Dow Jones as an alternative to the merger.

Craig Huber, media analyst at Huber Research Partners, said he would be "shocked" if Murdoch sold the Wall Street Journal and has likely told his family not to sell it either. "The WSJ is a trophy property to the Murdoch family," he said, adding that the speculation is likely a result of his plan to reunite his media empire.

Reuters competes with Bloomberg News, a unit of Bloomberg L.P., as a provider of financial news.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
3
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
4
Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022