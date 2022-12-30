China's Huawei sees 2022 revenue of $91.5 bln, up 0.4% -report

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei expects its revenue for 2022 to reach 636.9 billion yuan ($91.53 billion), media outlet the Paper said on Friday, citing a public letter from rotating chairman Eric Xu.

That marks a 0.4% increase from 2021, when the company reported revenues of 634 billion yuan. ($1=6.9582 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)