Gufic Biosciences launches Botulinum toxin Type A injection under brand name 'Zarbot' in India

Gufic Biosciences Ltd on Friday said it has launched indigenously produced Botulinum toxin Type A injection under the brand name 'Zarbot' in India to be used for treating certain neurological conditions.

The injection has been developed and manufactured in collaboration with US-based Prime Bio, the company said in a statement.

''Zarbot' is an effective option for treating certain neurological conditions which can be more challenging with conventional therapy,'' the company said.

The injection has been launched with an aim to provide ''the best possible treatment for the people suffering from neurological deficits in India'', Gufic Biosciences Consultant Medical Director Rajesh Lalchandani said.

Zarbot's biological potency is similar to international brands and it complies with European and British Pharmacopoeial standards, he added.

