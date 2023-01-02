Left Menu

AutomationEdge Tops G2 Enterprise Grid Report 2022 for RPA in Quality of Support and Ease of Use

The customers found that the platform met and exceeded the enterprise requirements it had signed up for.While AutomationEdge works hard at supporting its customers through its 24x7 omnichannel global support center, the G2 rightly found that AutomationEdge excelled in the quality of support provided to customers through the entire product lifecycle of AE-RPA, from pre-sales to implementation to post-implementation.

02-01-2023
G2 rates products from the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) category based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users. The G2 report is unique in the way the reviewers are actual users who respond to a comprehensive questionnaire on the RPA platform they use.

Almost all the G2 reviewers felt comfortable recommending AutomationEdge (AE) RPA to their departments and colleagues. Reviewers unanimously agreed with the future direction of the AutomationEdge product shaping up to be. The customers found that the platform met and exceeded the enterprise requirements it had signed up for.

While AutomationEdge works hard at supporting its customers through its 24x7 omnichannel global support center, the G2 rightly found that AutomationEdge excelled in the quality of support provided to customers through the entire product lifecycle of AE-RPA, from pre-sales to implementation to post-implementation. Reviewers also lauded AE-RPA's ease-of-use in its UI, drag-and-drop workflow builds, and flexible training modes.

About AutomationEdge AutomationEdge is a hyperautomation platform for end-to-end automation capability. With its multiple platforms working together as one solution like DocEdge - Intelligent Document Processing, RPA to automate voluminous-manual processes and fastest data processing, and Conversational AI for omnichannel smarter conversations.

