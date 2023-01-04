actyv.ai Partners With RATNAAFIN to Facilitate Embedded B2B BNPL Offerings

Mumbai, Maharashtra, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India actyv.ai, headquartered at Singapore and a category creator in the enterprise SaaS with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance space, today announced its partnership with RATNAAFIN, an NBFC which is a part of the Ratnamani Metals Group, one of the largest industrial groups of Gujarat, to enhance its embedded offerings.

“RATNAAFIN’s rapid expansion and its commitment to provide sustainable credit to the B2B ecosystem aligns with the predominant objectives of actyv.ai. This partnership will further augment our platform’s capabilities to enrich the embedded offerings to our customers,” said Raghu Subramanian, Founder and Global CEO, actyv.ai.

Technology-enabled solutions in a supply chain ecosystem will optimise service levels and costs. actyv.ai and RATNAAFIN’s firm belief in a collaborative approach will ensure delivery of differentiated customer experience.

Speaking on the partnership, Malav Desai, Co-Founder and Director, RATNAAFIN Group said, “actyv.ai, a category creator, providing transformative solutions for large enterprises and their supply chain ecosystems is an ideal partner for RATNAAFIN to accomplish its vision. Our key focus is to enable seamless and responsible credit to the B2B ecosystem and participate in their growth.” About actyv.ai actyv.ai is an AI-powered enterprise SaaS platform with embedded B2B Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and insurance, transforming the global B2B supply chain by making business transactions faster and easier. Through its partnerships with financial institutions, actyv.ai enables enterprises, suppliers, distributors and retailers to grow. actyv Go, actyv Score, actyv PayLater, actyv Insure, actyv Invest and actyv Discover are the various product categories on the platform. For more information, please visit: https://actyv.ai/ About RATNAAFIN RATNAAFIN is an NBFC in Lending, Insurance Broking and other financial services. We are committed to making strong clientele with our expertise to provide the best solutions. In just three years, RATNAAFIN has established 13 branches with a base of more than 3000 clients. From arranging finance for the Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector to providing home loans and corporate loans, the company has experts from various fields, giving the best financial advice to valued customers. We are the one-stop solution for all debt, loan and financial requirements, besides solving the debt requirements of the customers. The core team has a cumulative experience of 50 plus years in finance, credit ratings, manufacturing and trading, offering a wealth of guidance during deal execution and general know-how about the market at large. For more information, please visit: www.ratnaafin.com To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Partnership between RATNAAFIN and actyv.ai

