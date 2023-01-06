Left Menu

AP: Hackers attack telecom office computers with ransomware

Hackers breached some computer systems in the office of the Controller of Communication Accounts CCA in Vijayawada, demanding payment of ransom, an official said on Friday.The office staff found ransomware installed in their systems on Thursday with a flag that they were hacked.CCA comes under the Department of Communications, Government of India, with its AP Circle office located in Vijayawada.CCA K Vinod Kumar told PTI that no vital data was stolen as their server was found secure.Basic information that is available in the computer systems has been affected but our main server is intact.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 06-01-2023 18:23 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 18:15 IST
AP: Hackers attack telecom office computers with ransomware
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Hackers breached some computer systems in the office of the Controller of Communication Accounts (CCA) in Vijayawada, demanding payment of ransom, an official said on Friday.

The office staff found ransomware installed in their systems on Thursday with a flag that they were hacked.

CCA comes under the Department of Communications, Government of India, with its AP Circle office located in Vijayawada.

CCA K Vinod Kumar told PTI that no vital data was stolen as their server was found secure.

''Basic information that is available in the computer systems has been affected but our main server is intact. We have alerted our head office on this and also lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police,'' Vinod Kumar said.

City Cyber Crimes Inspector Srinivasa Rao said they have started digging into the case but so far not identified the source of the hacking.

''The hacking has apparently been done for the sake of ransom as the hackers posted a flag on the systems. But so far, there has been no further communication on that,'' the inspector added.

The IT staff got into action immediately and started corrective measures to prevent further breaches.

The CCA, AP Circle, is responsible for collection of license fee as revenue share from all cellular, basic, internet service providers and also spectrum usage charges. It is also responsible for maintenance of bank guarantees submitted by the decentralised licensees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023