Close Call: Minor Bus Fire Averted in Vijayawada
A private AC bus traveling from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad caught a minor fire near the battery area in Vijayawada. Quick actions by the driver and passengers ensured that all 50 on board safely deboarded without any injuries. Preliminary investigations suggest a potential battery explosion.
- Country:
- India
In a narrow escape for passengers, a minor fire erupted on a private AC bus traveling from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad late Monday night. The incident occurred in Vijayawada, sparking concerns over bus safety just a week after a tragic bus fire claimed 14 lives in Andhra Pradesh.
The fire, reportedly starting near the battery area at the bus's rear, prompted immediate action from the driver and passengers. Thanks to their quick response, all 50 passengers were safely evacuated with no injuries reported, a police official confirmed to PTI.
Initial investigations suggest the cause of the fire may have been a battery explosion. The transit was halted as authorities responded to the situation and ensured passenger safety.
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