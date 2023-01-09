The Whole Truth raises USD 15 mn * Food brand The Whole Truth (TWT) on Monday said it has raised USD 15 million (about Rs 123 crore) in a funding round led by Sequoia Capital India.

The Series B round saw participation from existing investors Matrix Partners India and Sauce.Vc. Angel investors who previously invested in the company include Nithin Kamath (Zerodha), Sriharsha Majety (Swiggy) and Jaydeep Burman (Rebel Foods), the company said in a statement.

The capital will be deployed towards scaling up its in-house manufacturing capacity, hiring great talent and in growing retail distribution.

''We will continue to innovate and enter more categories ...continue to grow distribution and bring our existing products to more consumers. And we'll continue to make clutter-breaking, myth-busting content that educates consumers. Because what we read and believe, is what we eat and repeat,'' The Whole Truth Foods Founder and CEO Shashank Mehta said.

*** Healthcare AI firm Qritive raises USD 7.5 mn * Healthcare AI startup Qritive on Monday said it has raised USD 7.5 million (about Rs 61.7 crore) in a funding round led by MassMutual Ventures, supported by SEEDS Capital and Exfinty Venture Partners.

The funds will be used to drive geographical expansion and expand its product portfolio and support regulatory clearances, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2017 by Aneesh Sathe and Kaveh Taghipour, Qritive has a presence in Singapore, USA and India.

