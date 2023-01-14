Jio rolls out 5G service in Chhattisgarh; to be available in three cities for now
- Country:
- India
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday launched Jio 5G service in the state. The service will be initially available in three cities- state capital Raipur, Durg and Bhilai.
Jio is the first and only operator to start True 5G services in Chhattisgarh, an official statement said.
The CM launched the service at an event held at his official residence to mark the occasion of Makar Sankranti, it said.
Baghel said the launch of 5G service is an important achievement for the state, empowering the people to immensely gain from the transformational benefits of Jio's True 5G services.
Besides, the service will further give a boost to small businesses and create job opportunities for youth to create a new Chhattisgarh, he added.
A Jio Spokesperson said “the launch of 5G services will open new growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, agriculture, energy, education, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, folklore led localised tourism, self-help groups empowerment, IT, and the SME business''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
All healthcare facilities will be taken care by state, praying for Rishabh Pant's speedy recovery: CM Dhami
Healthcare Institutions Need to Increase Investment in Cyber security: Experts
Dr Jitendra Singh urges scientists from IICB Kolkata to carry out preventive healthcare research on Metabolic Disorders
Rahul Gandhi should be PM candidate from Congress in 2024 general election: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
Unionized healthcare workers earned higher pay: Research