Kremlin says British tanks sent to Ukraine 'will burn'
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-01-2023 15:19 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 15:16 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Monday that the tanks Britain plans to send to Ukraine "will burn".
Britain said on Saturday it would send 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks as well as other advanced artillery support in the coming weeks.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said new arms supplies from countries like Britain and Poland would not change the situation on the ground and would only bring more troubles to Ukraine. The new tanks would "burn like the rest", he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Challenger 2
- Dmitry Peskov
- Britain
- Ukraine
- Kremlin
- Poland
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Gutsy Evans helps Britain down Spain, reach United Cup knockouts
Britain opens nuclear fuel fund with aim to cut reliance on Russia
Britain to proscribe Iran's Revolutionary Guard as terror group - Telegraph
PM Rishi Sunak sets out priorities for Britain, responds to critics
Britain could join Amazon Fund to help Brazil control deforestation - UK minister