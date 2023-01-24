Left Menu

Army begins process to procure new-age drones, 'jet pack suit' under emergency procurement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 20:54 IST
The Indian Army has kick started the process to procure 130 new-age drone systems to bolster its overall surveillance and combat capabilities along sensitive border areas, officials said on Tuesday.

The tethered drones are being purchased under emergency procurement through a fast-track procedure under the 'buy-Indian' category, they said.

The tethered drone system consists of drones which are connected to a ground-based tether station and can provide surveillance of beyond the line of sight targets for prolonged periods. The drones can also be launched in untethered mode for a certain duration to obtain additional information or confirm intelligence inputs, the officials said.

Each drone system will consist of two aerial vehicles with combined payloads, one man portable ground control station, one tether station and one remote video terminal among others, the officials said.

The last date of submission of the bid is February 14.

The Indian Army has been bolstering its overall surveillance apparatus along the nearly 3,500-km Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China following the eastern Ladakh border row that began in May 2020.

The Army has also issued a request for proposal (RFP) to procure 48 jet pack suits under emergency procurement through the fast track procedure (FTP) under the buy Indian category.

The jet pack suit is a device that propels the wearer through the air. The device uses gas or liquid to propel the user to fly.

The Army has also started the process to 100 'Robotic Mule' along with associated accessories. The last date of submission of the bid is February 6, the officials said.

