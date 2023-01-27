Stripe hires Goldman, JP Morgan to explore listing, sources say

Digital payments firm Stripe has hired Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to explore a public listing, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The company is also considering a private market raise to provide liquidity for employees, the sources said.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the day that Stripe had approached investors to raise atleast $2 billion at a valuation of $55 billion to $60 billion. In 2021, a Reuters report said the company had hired a law firm to help with preparation for a stock market debut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)