THE BIGGEST GLOBAL TECH EXPERTS ANNOUNCED AS SPEAKERS AT TMRW DUBAI

Following last year’s groundbreaking debut success in Belgrade, the TMRW conference, the world’s largest emerging tech event, will be making its spectacular debut in Dubai, from February 8th to 10th 2023 at Dubai Festival City. The three-day event will be bringing the latest trends from the emerging tech industries and the worlds of Crypto, NFT, and Metaverse. The speaker lineup will present nearly 80 world-renowned experts who will be giving lectures and keynotes, and participating in panel discussions, interactive workshops, and fireside chats. Aside from the carefully curated day program, the conference will organize networking events and VIP dinners, while the event will be streamed online as well.

The conference program will present the most attractive topics from the spheres of emerging technologies, such as blockchain development, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT) technology, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR). The program will include various aspects of the future of cryptocurrencies such as increased adoption, regulation, decentralization, and innovation. The “rule of code” will be discussed as one of the legal implications of blockchain technology, alongside regulated DeFi (RDeFi). The exciting world of NFTs will be presented through its new potential, where NFT utilities will be emphasized alongside its widely accepted collectibility.

TMRW Dubai's star-studded speaker lineup brings the global industry heavyweights, such as Craig Sellars, Founder of Tether, alongside Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni, Strategic Advisor at Digital Dubai, ranked by CoinTelegraph as one of the top 100 most influential people worldwide in blockchain and cryptocurrencies in 2022 and Caner Sevinc, Regulatory Counsel of Wirex and is responsible for Wirex’s global regulatory affairs. Next up is Joel Dietz, CEO of MetaMetaverse, Mark van Rijmenam, better known as The Digital Speaker, Dr. Michael Gebert, chairman of the European Blockchain Association, Konstantinos Adamos, Senior legal counsel at Revolut and Dr. Naveen Singh, the CEO of Inery. They will be accompanied by Anita Kalergis “KryptoGranny”, CEO & Founder of Ipsum Consulting, Nik Kalyani, Founder of NftyDreams DAO, Taylor Ryan, Founder of Layer Three Ventures, David Bundi, Partner and Metaverse Strategy & Regulatory Leader at EY Switzerland, Anndy Lian, an all-rounded business strategist and serial blockchain entrepreneur from Asia, Loretta Joseph, global regulatory advisor at AP Capital, Jenny Zheng from Bybit and many more. The most renowned Dubai-based speakers include Sharad Agarwal, Chief Metaverse Officer of Cyber Gear, Paul “The Profit'' Dawalibi, Robert Lonsdorfer, CEO of Dubai-based Hundred X, and Nikita Sachdev, CEO & Founder of Luna PR.

“After last year’s sensational debut in Belgrade, we are beyond proud to expand to three TMRW editions in 2023. We are always looking to push the boundaries further. Our first stop is Dubai where, as always, we will focus on the latest trends in disruptive industries. This event is designed for tech entrepreneurs, professionals, investors, and developers who are interested in learning about emerging technologies. On top of that, we will create an environment for attendees to connect, make business partnerships, discover fresh ideas, and build their networks. At TMRW Dubai, we want our visitors to leave feeling empowered and ready for whatever comes next - empowered for tomorrow!” said Mladjen Merdovic, Founder and CEO of TMRW conference.

Regular tickets for in-person attendees, as well as virtual tickets, for those who can't make it to Dubai in February, are available via the website tmrwconf.net.

Full program and agenda will be announced soon.

More information on the following links:

TMRW Website

TMRW Instagram

TMRW Telegram

TMRW Twitter

TMRW YouTube

TMRW TikTok

TMRW Linkedin

TMRW Facebook

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)