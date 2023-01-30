Boeing to add 737 MAX line as it boosts production
Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2023 23:50 IST | Created: 30-01-2023 23:41 IST
Boeing Co told employees on Monday that it will add a new 737 MAX production line in Everett, Washington, in mid-2024 as it plans to ramp up deliveries of its best-selling plane. Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Stan Deal said in an email seen by Reuters that the new line will be its fourth 737 MAX one and is needed because of "strong product demand."
Boeing is reactivating its third 737 MAX line in Renton, Washington, Deal's email added.
