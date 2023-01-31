Airtel rolls out 5G services in 3 cities of Telangana, 7 cities of Andhra Pradesh

Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of its Airtel 5G Plus services in 6 additional cities of Andhra Pradesh including Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Kurnool, Guntur and Tirupati. The services are already live in Vizag.

Airtel 5G Plus services are live in the following locations in these cities:

Vijayawada: Benz Circle, PVP Mall, Bus Stand, NTR Circle, Power One Mall, Auto Nagar

Rajahmundry: Railway Station Rd, Tadithota, Morampudi junction, AV Apparao Road, PNT Colony, Balaji Peta

Kakinada: Godarigunta, Pratapnagar, Chaitanya Junior College, Vakalapudi, Bank Colony, Sarpavaram Junction

Kurnool: Nandiyal Check Post, Flower Bazar, Raj Vihar Circle, Ashok Nagar, NTR Y Junction

Guntur: Naz Center, Arandal Peta, Bradi Peta, Lakshmi Puram, Auto Nagar, Collector Office, Bus stand Road

Tirupati: MR Palli, LIC Office, Srinivasa Puram, KT Road, Upparapalli

Meanwhile, Warangal and Karimnagar in Telangana are also getting ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus services in addition to Hyderabad. The services are currently available in these select locations:

Warangal: Hanumakonda, Akshoka Hotel, Kazipet Railway Station, Reddy Colony, Kasi bugga, Mayemnagar, Girmanjiper, Revenue Colony

Karimnagar: Sirsilla Road, Adarsh Nagar, Chaitanyapuri, Saraswathi Nagar, Seetharampur, Saleh Nagar, Raikurthy

Airtel customers in these locations can experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds, the telco said, adding that it will augment its network making its services available across these cities in due course of time.

"Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," the telco said in a statement on Tuesday.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be phased in as the company builds its network and completes the rollout. Customers with 5G devices can access the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network for free until wider availability.