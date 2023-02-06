Left Menu

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Addresses USISPF Members on Post-Budget Debrief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2023 13:41 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 13:32 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Addresses USISPF Members on Post-Budget Debrief
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) was delighted to host the honorable Finance Minister, Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman for a virtual post-Budget discussion with captains of industry and top financial services leaders.

Ms. Sitharaman interpreted Budget 2023 with conversations pertaining to the government’s policies and priorities in this budget, highlighting green energy, infrastructure, the digital economy, and skilling the workforce, especially with a focus on youth and women.

USISPF was also delighted to also welcome Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India’s Envoy to the United States.

In November 2022, USISPF’s dedicated tax policy initiative, the U.S.-India Tax Forum was honored to be invited to present collective industry recommendations on tax proposals for Budget 2023-2024 to the Ministry of Finance.

Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of USISPF stated: “It was our pleasure to host the honorable Finance Minister and we thank her for her time in interpreting the Budget for our financial services leaders. India's rise from the tenth to the fifth largest economy is a hallmark of the bright economic spot in a period when other economies are suffering from global economic headwinds. The Budget announced by the government was innovative, bold, and stellar. We look forward to hosting more such interactions over the coming weeks.” In addition to hosting the Finance Minister, USISPF has held post-budget debriefs with Dr. Arvind Panagariya, Founding Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Dr. KV Subramanian, Former Chief Economic Adviser to Government. of India, Tarun Bajaj, Former Revenue Secretary and other Advisors of the U.S.-India Tax Forum. About the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is committed to creating the most powerful partnership between the United States and India. As the only independent not-for-profit institution dedicated to strengthening the U.S.-India partnership in Washington, D.C., and in New Delhi, USISPF is the trusted partner for businesses, non-profit organizations, the diaspora, and the governments of India and the United States.

About U.S.-India Tax Forum The US-India Tax Forum is USISPF’s dedicated Tax Policy Forum which enables focused discussion on important advocacy areas across tax regimes in India. The Tax Forum is an initiative to provide member companies with a platform to engage with relevant Government officials on tax issues as they conduct business in the US-India corridor.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China's CanSino confident its mRNA COVID vaccine as good as Moderna, Pfizer shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
3
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; With frigid innovation, scientists make a new form of ice

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; Wi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Mastering Your Money: A Guide to Personal Finance

Saving the Planet, One Step at a Time: A Guide to Environmental Sustainability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023