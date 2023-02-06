Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Addresses USISPF Members on Post-Budget Debrief

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) was delighted to host the honorable Finance Minister, Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman for a virtual post-Budget discussion with captains of industry and top financial services leaders.

Ms. Sitharaman interpreted Budget 2023 with conversations pertaining to the government’s policies and priorities in this budget, highlighting green energy, infrastructure, the digital economy, and skilling the workforce, especially with a focus on youth and women.

USISPF was also delighted to also welcome Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India’s Envoy to the United States.

In November 2022, USISPF’s dedicated tax policy initiative, the U.S.-India Tax Forum was honored to be invited to present collective industry recommendations on tax proposals for Budget 2023-2024 to the Ministry of Finance.

Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of USISPF stated: “It was our pleasure to host the honorable Finance Minister and we thank her for her time in interpreting the Budget for our financial services leaders. India's rise from the tenth to the fifth largest economy is a hallmark of the bright economic spot in a period when other economies are suffering from global economic headwinds. The Budget announced by the government was innovative, bold, and stellar. We look forward to hosting more such interactions over the coming weeks.” In addition to hosting the Finance Minister, USISPF has held post-budget debriefs with Dr. Arvind Panagariya, Founding Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Dr. KV Subramanian, Former Chief Economic Adviser to Government. of India, Tarun Bajaj, Former Revenue Secretary and other Advisors of the U.S.-India Tax Forum. About the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is committed to creating the most powerful partnership between the United States and India. As the only independent not-for-profit institution dedicated to strengthening the U.S.-India partnership in Washington, D.C., and in New Delhi, USISPF is the trusted partner for businesses, non-profit organizations, the diaspora, and the governments of India and the United States.

About U.S.-India Tax Forum The US-India Tax Forum is USISPF’s dedicated Tax Policy Forum which enables focused discussion on important advocacy areas across tax regimes in India. The Tax Forum is an initiative to provide member companies with a platform to engage with relevant Government officials on tax issues as they conduct business in the US-India corridor.

