Left Menu

J&K: Police gets 'containerized shooting range' in Jammu

The Jammu police on Monday got a containerised shooting range with features such as electronic multi-function targets and virtual target systems, officials said and highlighted that it could be easily transported to other locations for training personnel.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-02-2023 00:16 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 00:16 IST
J&K: Police gets 'containerized shooting range' in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu police on Monday got a containerised shooting range with features such as electronic multi-function targets and virtual target systems, officials said and highlighted that it could be easily transported to other locations for training personnel. The CTSR and its Monitoring Control System (MCS) was inaugurated by Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh at the District Police Lines in Jammu.

The Containerised Shooting Range or CTSR will help in providing a shooting facility to personnel posted here, the officials said.

The DGP, who was briefed about the CTSR's features, said that such a modern facility was the need of the hour. He directed officers to chalk out a plan for conducting shooting practice of personnel from different units.

Singh also monitored a demo session from the monitoring room of the facility. The CTSR and its MCS meets all international standards of safety and pollution with software capability of decreasing and increasing the firing range of up to 300 meters, the officials said. The air-conditioned shooting range, which can be utilised round-the-clock, can also be easily transported to any other location, they added.

The shooter can fire in standing, kneeling and lying positions and it has electronic multi-function targets and virtual target systems, the officials said. The CTSR has control stations and a monitoring tab near the shooter, they said.

Its systems are capable of displaying and recording shot location on the target, possible score, aggregate score, indicate mean point of impact, indicate type of exercise in progress and show group size, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States
2
Adani Group stocks fall further in morning trade

Adani Group stocks fall further in morning trade

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa records two imported cholera cases; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2

Health News Roundup: South Africa records two imported cholera cases; China ...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Strategic Partnership With Zoom And Increase In Funding For Wa’Ed Ventures

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Strategic Partnership With Zoom And Increase In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023