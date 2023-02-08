Airtel partners with Vultr to offer cloud solutions to enterprises in India

Bharti Airtel has entered into a strategic partnership with cloud computing firm Vultr to deliver cloud solutions to its enterprise customers in India, the telco announced on Wednesday.

Airtel plans to provide its enterprise customers, particularly those in the digital sector, with Vultr's comprehensive cloud solutions and help them achieve unparalleled international coverage and cost-effectiveness to develop, test, and manage demanding cloud workloads.

"Our partnership with Vultr comes at a very exciting time as the country continues to aggressively embrace 5G technology and increasingly adopt digital solutions as a way of doing business. This partnership will help us to deliver complex cloud solutions at competitive costs which when combined with our legacy network strength and connectivity, offers an attractive proposition to our enterprise customers," said Ganesh Lakshminarayan, CEO - Enterprise, Airtel Business.

The partnership will see Airtel offering the following cloud services to its enterprise customers in India:

Cloud Compute and Optimized Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU and fractionalized GPU offerings for advanced workloads tied to AI, machine learning, HPC, analytics, visual computing, and gaming use cases.

Airtel will host these cloud solutions in its state-of-the-art data centers across Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, enabling businesses to scale their digital operations globally. Businesses of all sizes and across all industries can leverage cutting-edge cloud technologies to accelerate digital innovation, optimize global cloud performance, and maximize return on global cloud spend whilst enjoying simple and transparent pricing to avoid billing shocks, the company said in a press release.

Commenting on this development, J.J. Kardwell, CEO – Constant, the parent company of Vultr, said, "With 30 cloud data center locations globally, including three locations in India in Airtel data centers, Vultr provides unrivaled price-to-performance and global reach. Combined with Airtel's unmatched connectivity and managed services capabilities, Vultr is an ideal platform for accelerating business transformation and digital success."