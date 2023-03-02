OnePlus 11R receiving new update with a bunch of improvements

OnePlus has started rolling out a new update to the OnePlus 11R with a bunch of improvements. The update, labelled OxygenOS A.08, includes communication and camera improvements.

The communication aspect has been improved with increased stability for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections while the camera performance has been enhanced with improvements to Night mode and the front camera retouching effects.

Here's the complete update changelog (Via):

System

Improves system stability.

Improves system performance.

Communication

Improves the stability of communications.

Improves the stability of Bluetooth connections.

Improves the stability of the Wi-Fi connection.

Camera

Improves photos taken in Night mode.

Improves the retouching effects of the front camera.

Improves camera performance for more vivid colors, greater exposure effect, and higher clarity.

As always, the OTA is rolling out incrementally, which means it will reach a limited number of users today. A broader roll out will also commence in a few days.

OnePlus 11: Specifications

The newly-launched OnePlus 11 comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO3 Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The handset runs Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 OS and will receive three years of Android updates and four years of security updates.

For photography and video shooting, the phone is equipped with a triple camera setup at the back, which houses a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor, a 32MP telephoto camera with Sony IMX709, and a 48MP ultrawide lens with Sony IMX581. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera housed in a left-aligned punch-hole cutout.

The OnePlus 11 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired superfast charging support. Lastly, the device has an in-display fingerprint reader for quick biometric authentication.

The phone is offered in two configurations - 8GB+128GB and 16GB+256GB - and two colours - Eternal Green and Titan Black.