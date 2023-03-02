Left Menu

OnePlus 11R receiving new update with a bunch of improvements

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2023 16:07 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 16:07 IST
Image Credit: Amazon
  • Country:
  • India

OnePlus has started rolling out a new update to the OnePlus 11R with a bunch of improvements. The update, labelled OxygenOS A.08, includes communication and camera improvements.

The communication aspect has been improved with increased stability for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections while the camera performance has been enhanced with improvements to Night mode and the front camera retouching effects.

Here's the complete update changelog (Via):

System

  • Improves system stability.
  • Improves system performance.

Communication

  • Improves the stability of communications.
  • Improves the stability of Bluetooth connections.
  • Improves the stability of the Wi-Fi connection.

Camera

  • Improves photos taken in Night mode.
  • Improves the retouching effects of the front camera.
  • Improves camera performance for more vivid colors, greater exposure effect, and higher clarity.

As always, the OTA is rolling out incrementally, which means it will reach a limited number of users today. A broader roll out will also commence in a few days. 

OnePlus 11: Specifications

The newly-launched OnePlus 11 comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO3 Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The handset runs Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 OS and will receive three years of Android updates and four years of security updates.

For photography and video shooting, the phone is equipped with a triple camera setup at the back, which houses a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor, a 32MP telephoto camera with Sony IMX709, and a 48MP ultrawide lens with Sony IMX581. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera housed in a left-aligned punch-hole cutout.

The OnePlus 11 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired superfast charging support. Lastly, the device has an in-display fingerprint reader for quick biometric authentication.

The phone is offered in two configurations - 8GB+128GB and 16GB+256GB - and two colours - Eternal Green and Titan Black.

