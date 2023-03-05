Left Menu

Motor racing-Diabetic F3 driver allowed to race with mobile phone in car

The dispensation was limited to the Bahrain event, the stewards said. Mansell finished 13th for Campos Racing in Saturday's sprint and 13th in Sunday's feature race.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 19:20 IST
Motor racing-Diabetic F3 driver allowed to race with mobile phone in car

Australian teenager Christian Mansell competed with a mobile phone in the cockpit of his car in Formula Three races at the Bahrain Grand Prix after stewards gave the go-ahead on medical grounds. The 18-year-old is Type One diabetic and the handset, fixed out of reach, allowed his coach to monitor blood sugar levels in real time through an implanted device connected to a mobile app via bluetooth.

The coach was able to study the data and warn his driver if the blood sugar level presented a safety risk, the stewards of the Formula One support series said in a statement explaining the exemption. They said that although Mansell was fit to race, and unlikely to suffer a medical episode, "it is prudent to allow the monitoring system he is familiar with to be used during competition in the manner suggested".

Formula Three's technical rules bar any kind of wireless data transmission system in a car other than those approved by the FIA. The dispensation was limited to the Bahrain event, the stewards said.

Mansell finished 13th for Campos Racing in Saturday's sprint and 13th in Sunday's feature race.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023