Tencent Holdings Ltd:

* TENCENT'S NFT PLATFORM HUANHE TO SHUT ON JUNE 30 - STATEMENT

* HUANHE: USERS WILL NO LONGER BE ABLE TO DISPLAY NOR SHARE THEIR DIGITAL COLLECTIBLES AFTER THE PLATFORM SHUTS Further company coverage:

