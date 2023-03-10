Software firm Blackbaud settles charges for misleading disclosures on ransomware attack -SEC
Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 03:16 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 03:16 IST
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday that software company Blackbaud Inc agreed to pay $3 million to settle charges for making misleading disclosures about a 2020 ransomware attack that impacted over 13,000 customers.
"Without admitting or denying the SEC's findings, Blackbaud agreed to cease and desist from committing violations of these provisions and to pay a $3 million civil penalty," the SEC said in a statement.
