DYSON HAIR CARE TECHNOLOGY MAKE BACKSTAGE DEBUT AT LAKMÉ FASHION WEEK X FDCI MARCH 2023

Dyson hair care technology will make its debut this year at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI March 2023, allowing stylists the versatility, control, and agility they need during one of India's largest fashion events. Professional hairstylist Adhuna will show how Dyson hair technology delivers full performance freedom at designer Arpita Mehta's showcase on 11th March in Mumbai.

Inspired by a summer holiday, Arpita's collection will feature a range of silhouettes that are brought to life with a colour palette that spans a mix of toasted orange, juicy mango and sage green. Through her collection, the designer masterfully blends floral and geometric prints and bright pops of colour to create an array of looks that use blooming florals, meditative patterns and bold solids to add to the flair. Arpita's vision to go glam in a contemporary manner is perfectly complemented by the looks celebrity hairstylist Adhuna will create using Dyson's Professional range. While Arpita will showcase her unique ensembles on the runway, Dyson technology will be hard at work behind the scenes with celebrity stylist Adhuna in helping bring the catwalk to life.

Nicklaus Yu, Senior Engineering Manager, Dyson said, ''The backstage environment is fast paced and high pressure. So too are Dyson hair care tools, precision engineered for enhanced styling, with less heat damage. Our Hair Care technology are engineered to deliver exceptional style and provide optimum performance for all hair types. Dyson styling tools are underpinned by more than decade of research on hair – from the hair's structure to airflow dynamics with a continuous focus on engineering solutions that are meant to offer superior styles to all hair types while limiting hair damage.'' Adhuna (Hair Stylist): ''As a stylist, I have to work with diverse groups of models with different hair types and Dyson haircare machines have always been my preferred tools for styling fast, and with a range of attachments to achieve different styles. I am looking forward to creating this season's Spring Summer Looks for the Dyson X Arpita Mehta show at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI using the Dyson Professional range that will not only sway the runway but can also be recreated at home using the Dyson AirwrapTM Multi- styler''. Arpita Mehta (Designer): ''Curating a mood board of hair and makeup is something that excites me when I plan and envision my collection. Right from picking the perfect clothing material to finalising makeup and hair, the journey is filled with creative experimentation. However, it is also important to have a sync between the two for a perfect look. Dyson is known to be a brand that has revolutionised the hair care industry with innovative products which make styling faster and easier and I am thrilled to be partnering with Dyson for my collection Summer of '23 at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI.'' The Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer Professional is engineered for high-performance styling without the use of extreme heat. And the Dyson Corrale™ straightener for stylists offers cordless versatility and has copper plates that flex around the hair to gather it, allowing you to achieve the same style with less heat.

Stylists can help preserve the model's hair from extreme heat damage due to the Dyson Corrale™ straightener's ability to achieve superior styles at lower temperatures. The manganese copper alloy plates, machined to the width of a human hair, flex to gather hair neatly, offering stylists enhanced performance with less heat. The Intelligent Heat Control within the tool offers an integrated sensor system to regulate the temperature of the plates 100 times a second, so the tool never exceeds the set temperature.

About Dyson Dyson is a global research and technology company with engineering, research, development, manufacturing and testing operations in Singapore, the UK, Malaysia, Mexico, China and the Philippines. Having started in a coach house in the UK, Dyson has consistently grown since it was established in 1993. Today, it has a global headquarters in Singapore and two technology campuses in the UK spanning over 800 acres in Malmesbury and Hullavington. Since 1993, Dyson has invested more than £1bn in its Wiltshire offices and laboratories that house the early-stage research, design and development of future Dyson technology. Dyson remains family-owned and employs 14,000 people globally including a 6,000 strong engineering team. It sells products in 84 markets in over 260 Dyson Demo stores, 40 of which will have opened around the world by the end of 2022, including a new Dyson Virtual Reality Demo Store.

In 2020, Dyson committed an additional £2.75bn in the business to conceive revolutionary products and technologies, and has global teams of engineers, scientists and software developers focused on the development of solid-state battery cells, high-speed electric digital motors, sensing and vision systems, robotics, machine learning technologies and A.I. investment. Since inventing the first cyclonic bagless vacuum cleaner - DC01- in 1993, Dyson has created problem solving technologies for haircare, air purification, robotics, lighting and hand drying.

Dyson's Latest Hair Care Technology Dyson Airwrap TM multi-styler Dyson recently unveiled its best-performing and most-efficient Airwrap yet – the Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler. Dyson engineers challenged their own design to miniaturise and multiply the Coanda effect, pioneering a fully customisable styling tool to deliver a range of styles for different hair types, without extreme heat.

Next generation styling barrels featuring a rotating cool tip, make achieving curls and waves faster and easier – with heat damage, to help maintain hair strength. Blending the results formerly achieved with two barrels into one attachment, now users can style the full head, creating clockwise and anti-clockwise curls and waves, without the need to switch attachment mid-style. Re-engineered brush attachments deliver precision shaping with enhanced Coanda performance, alongside an all-new dual-purpose Coanda smoothing dryer. Combining two attachments in one, the Coanda smoothing dryer hides flyaways in a single pass, with no extreme heat and transforms into a powerful dryer with the flick of a switch. A Wide-tooth comb attachment, engineered for curly and coily hair, helps to add shape, volume, and length as it dries. Dyson's comb teeth are designed with soft curved tips to glide through the hair, with no sharp edges to catch, pull or cause damage.

The Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler Vinca Blue & Rosé gift edition is priced at INR 45,900, available from Dyson Demo Stores and Dyson.in.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030304/Dyson_LFW.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)