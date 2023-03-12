Hybe drops bid to take over SM Entertainment
Hybe Co Ltd, the agency representing top-selling South Korean boy band BTS, withdrew its plan to take control of SM Entertainment Co Ltd , the company said on Sunday.
The move is seen as ending its takeover battle with social media giant Kakao Corp.
