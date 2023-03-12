Left Menu

G20 members to deliberate on Blue economy and responsible AI at 3-day meet

The meeting is being hosted by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India here on Monday as part of the countrys G20 presidency.The delegates from G20 member countries, guest nations and other International Organizations would attend the SAI20 event.In addition, the SAIs of Australia, Brazil, Egypt, Indonesia, Oman, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Trkiye, and the UAE will also participate in the deliberations, said a release.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-03-2023 15:05 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 15:01 IST
G20 members to deliberate on Blue economy and responsible AI at 3-day meet
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Blue economy and responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be deliberated at the three-day meeting of Supreme Audit Institutions-20 (SAI20) beginning Monday here. The meeting is being hosted by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India here on Monday as part of the country's G20 presidency.

The delegates from G20 member countries, guest nations and other International Organizations would attend the SAI20 event.

In addition, the SAIs of Australia, Brazil, Egypt, Indonesia, Oman, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and the UAE will also participate in the deliberations, said a release. Under the guiding philosophy for India's presidency of G20, Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam (One Earth, One Family, and One Future), the CAG has proposed the collaboration of SAI20 Engagement Group on two priority areas — Blue Economy and Responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI), it added.

During the course of the meeting, SAI India will present the concept themes on Blue Economy and Responsible AI. There shall be further sharing of experiences by the participant SAIs including member SAIs and guest SAIs of G20, the release said.

Blue Economy is the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs while preserving the health of our ecosystem. Responsible AI is a governance framework aimed at what data can be collected and used, how AI models should be evaluated, and how to best deploy and monitor models. The framework can also define who is accountable for any negative outcomes of AI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023