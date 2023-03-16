Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2040 hours: DEL98 BIZ-TCS-CEO TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan quits; K Krithivasan named CEO Designate New Delhi: IT major TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan has reigned, and the company nominated its global head of the BFSI division K Krithivasan as the CEO Designate with immediate effect, the firm said on Thursday.

DEL57 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex snaps 5-day losing streak on value-buying; Nifty nears 17k level Mumbai: The domestic equity market on Thursday snapped the five-day losing streak as the benchmark Sensex recouped its lost ground and closed 78 points higher on fag-end value buying in banking, energy and financial stocks.

DEL41 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee falls 12 paise to 82.77 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee fell for the fourth day in a row on Thursday and depreciated by 12 paise to 82.77 (provisional) against the US dollar amid mixed global equity market cues and foreign fund outflows.

DCM29 BIZ-PATANJALI FOOD-FPO Patanjali to bring another FPO for Patanjali Foods; to start process from April, says Baba Ramdev New Delhi: With stock exchanges freezing shares of its promoters, Patanjali Foods on Thursday said the move will not impact the company's operation and it will start the process of launching a Follow-On Public Offering (FPO) in April to increase the public shareholding to 25 per cent.

DCM70 BIZ-LD ECONOMY-CRISIL Economy likely to log in a tepid 6 pc growth next fiscal: Crisil Mumbai: The economy is likely to log in 6 per cent growth next fiscal, in line with consensus estimates, driven by an increased capex by the private sector, rating agency Crisil said on Thursday.

DCM80 BIZ-VAISHNAW-6G PATENT Indians acquire 100 patents for 6G tech: Vaishnaw New Delhi: Indian scientists, engineers and academicians have acquired 100 patents for 6G technology, IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

DCM77 BIZ-LD ONEWEB OneWeb to launch 36 satellites with ISRO New Delhi: Bharti-backed OneWeb on Thursday said it plans to launch 36 satellites with the Indian Space Research Organisation to complete its global LEO constellation.

DEL100 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold jumps Rs 380; silver declines Rs 90 New Delhi: Gold price jumped Rs 380 to Rs 57,450 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid gains in rates of the precious metal overseas, according to HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)