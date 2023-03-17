Uber's challenge to Calif. contractor law revived by U.S. appeals court

A U.S. appeals court on Friday revived a lawsuit by Uber Technologies Inc and subsidiary Postmates Inc claiming a California law that makes it more difficult for them to save money by treating workers as independent contractors is unconstitutional.

In a major win for the gig economy, which heavily relies on contractors, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the state must face claims that the law improperly singles out "gig economy" companies while exempting other industries.

