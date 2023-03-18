SCOREBOARD: RCB vs GG

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 21:24 IST
Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Saturday.

Gujarat Giants Sophia Dunkley b Devine 16 Laura Wolvaardt c Preeti Bose b Shreyanka Patil 68 Sabbhineni Meghana st Richa Ghosh b Preeti Bose 31 Ashleigh Gardner lbw b Shreyanka Patil 41 Dayalan Hemalatha not out 16 Harleen Deol not out 12 Extras: (W-3, NB-1) 4 Total: 188/4 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 27-1, 90-2, 142-3, 161-4 Bowling: Sophie Devine 3-0-23-1, Megan Schutt 4-0-53-0, Ellyse Perry 3-0-25-0, Asha Shobana 4-0-35-0, Preeti Bose 3-0-23-1, Heather Knight 1-0-12-0, Shreyanka Patil 2-0-17-2.

