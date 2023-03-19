Aviation veteran's tweet on Bangalore, Dubai metro stations elicits mixed reactions

Left Menu

19-03-2023
Aviation veteran Sanjiv Kapoor's tweet comparing metro stations of Bangalore and Dubai metro stations has created a flutter, attracting mixed responses from social media users.

Kapoor, who is the Jet Airways CEO-Designate, tweeted, comparing Bangalore and Dubai metro stations, along with pictures.

''Bangalore, Gurgaon, Kolkata... why are our overground/ overhead metro stations such artless concrete eyesores? Take a look at Dubai (right) compared to Bangalore (left). And this Dubai station was probably built 10 years ago!,'' he said in the tweet on Saturday.

In response to the tweet, one of the users said, there is no comparison.

Dubai has a monorail system inside its terminals. Bangalore terminal is good looking but will not be a comparison to the massive hub that is Dubai airport, the user said.

Kapoor, in another tweet on Saturday tagging his earlier tweet, said that aesthetics don't need to cost a bomb. ''The smallest Japanese apartments/ ryokans are minimalist, inexpensive and aesthetically beautiful. Some comments on the post below are just the usual excuses and justification for accepting mediocrity and aesthetic monstrosities''.

One of the Twitter users mentioned that he fully resonates with Kapoor's view, adding that ''we make good infra projects but inadequate planning and maintenance takes the sheen away''.

Meanwhile, in a tweet on Sunday, Kapoor mentioned why he removed the Jet Airways reference from his Twitter profile.

''Some wondering why I have removed reference to Jet Airways on my Twitter profile. It is because I am tired of my tweets as a civic-minded citizen always be quoted as ''Jet Airways CEO says...''. My social media is me as an individual, unless l am tweeting relating to the company,'' he said.

