BRIEF-SMIC's 2022 Net Profit Up 13% Y/Y

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp:

* SAYS 2022 NET PROFIT UP 13.0% Y/Y AT 12.1 BILLION YUAN ($1.76 billion)

Source text Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8801 Chinese yuan renminbi)

