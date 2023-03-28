BRIEF-SMIC's 2022 Net Profit Up 13% Y/Y
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp:
* SAYS 2022 NET PROFIT UP 13.0% Y/Y AT 12.1 BILLION YUAN ($1.76 billion)
