U.S. goods trade deficit widens slightly in February
Updated: 28-03-2023
The U.S. trade deficit in goods widened modestly in February as exports declined, potentially setting up trade to be a drag on economic growth in the first quarter.
The trade deficit increased 0.6% to $91.6 billion, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the goods trade deficit little changed at $91.0 billion.
