BYD expects Q1 sales to be 80% better than last year, chairman says

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2023 08:50 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 08:50 IST
China's electric vehicle giant BYD Co Ltd expects its first-quarter vehicle sales to be 80% better than last year, it's chairman, Wang Chuanfu, said on Wednesday.

Wang said at a press event that a price war, caused by demand-supply imbalance, will eliminate many weak companies.

