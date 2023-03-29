Magicpin becomes largest restaurant aggregator on ONDC

Retailers aggregator firm Magicpin has registered with Open Network for Digital Commerce and has become the largest aggregator on the platform with over 22,000 restaurants across the country, a joint statement said on Wednesday. Additionally, the Lightspeed Venture-backed e-commerce firm plans to take 5,000 more restaurants live on the open network in the next three months, the statement said. ''magicpin is now the largest restaurant aggregator on ONDC network with more than 22,000 restaurants already onboarded,'' the statement said. Out of the total 22,000, the firm has onboarded over 7,000 restaurants in Delhi NCR and more than 6,500 in Bangalore.

''It was the speed of onboarding and magicpin's strength in backend logistics in food ordering and delivery that impressed us the most. Within a few weeks of onboarding, nearly 20,000 plus restaurants were added and still counting,'' ONDC, Managing Director and CEO T Koshy said. With this integration, all sellers registered with magicpin can be visible to customers across multiple buyer applications on the ONDC network. magicpin's integration with ONDC will enable small and medium local retailers in the food and beverages category to get access to more customers and opportunities, generating more business.

Besides the tech integration on ONDC, magicpin will also be fulfilling all backend logistics related to ordering and delivery.

''Offline retail and especially at the local level is the life blood of India and magicpin is committed to bringing this ecosystem online,'' magicpin CEO and Co-Founder Anshoo Sharma said.

magicpin digitises retail stores and brings them online on its platform to engage them into e-commerce. The company claims to have over 10 million users.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)