Uber Revolutionizes Logistics with ONDC-Powered Solutions
Uber launches 'Uber Direct' in the B2B logistics sector, powered by ONDC, offering a behind-the-scenes delivery engine for businesses. Additionally, metro ticketing becomes available for Bengaluru users via the Uber app, expanding Uber's integration with ONDC and transforming urban commuting convenience.
Uber has announced a significant expansion into the B2B logistics space with the launch of 'Uber Direct,' leveraging the capabilities of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). This service, unlike Uber Courier, operates quietly in the background as a logistics engine for businesses, providing seamless deliveries without direct customer interaction with Uber until the partner arrives. This makes it a robust, standardized solution for enterprises seeking dependable delivery support.
On the same day, Uber also rolled out its metro ticketing feature for Bengaluru residents, making public transportation more accessible through the Uber app. The addition of metro ticketing follows Uber's push to deepen its integration with ONDC, which aims to transform urban commuting experiences by allowing users to purchase QR-based metro tickets and access real-time Bangalore Metro information.
Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, underscored Bengaluru as an ideal location for these innovations, citing the city's reputation as a hub of technological advancement. "Our vision to help people 'Go anywhere, Get anything' is coming to life thanks to our collaboration with ONDC," he noted. With these launches, Bangaloreans join Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai in benefiting from Uber's enhanced urban transport solutions.
