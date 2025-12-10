Left Menu

Uber Revolutionizes Logistics with ONDC-Powered Solutions

Uber launches 'Uber Direct' in the B2B logistics sector, powered by ONDC, offering a behind-the-scenes delivery engine for businesses. Additionally, metro ticketing becomes available for Bengaluru users via the Uber app, expanding Uber's integration with ONDC and transforming urban commuting convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:02 IST
Uber Revolutionizes Logistics with ONDC-Powered Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uber has announced a significant expansion into the B2B logistics space with the launch of 'Uber Direct,' leveraging the capabilities of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). This service, unlike Uber Courier, operates quietly in the background as a logistics engine for businesses, providing seamless deliveries without direct customer interaction with Uber until the partner arrives. This makes it a robust, standardized solution for enterprises seeking dependable delivery support.

On the same day, Uber also rolled out its metro ticketing feature for Bengaluru residents, making public transportation more accessible through the Uber app. The addition of metro ticketing follows Uber's push to deepen its integration with ONDC, which aims to transform urban commuting experiences by allowing users to purchase QR-based metro tickets and access real-time Bangalore Metro information.

Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, underscored Bengaluru as an ideal location for these innovations, citing the city's reputation as a hub of technological advancement. "Our vision to help people 'Go anywhere, Get anything' is coming to life thanks to our collaboration with ONDC," he noted. With these launches, Bangaloreans join Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai in benefiting from Uber's enhanced urban transport solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
2
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025